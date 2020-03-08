Meghan Markle Offers Advice To Men On How To Treat Women

Meghan Markle would like to have a word with the men of the world.

In honor of International Women’s Day (March 8), the Duchess of Sussex urged students at a school in London to work on gender equality together, but had some specific advice for the males in the room.

“Your school mantra, as you all know, is ‘Excellence for all, excellence from all.’ So, how does that apply in your minds to International Women’s Day?” she continued. “I think in many ways it’s very much the same thing, this idea of excellence for all and from all, equality for all and from all,” Markle said.

According to People, she addressed 700 schoolkids between the ages of 11 and 17 at the Robert Clack School on Friday (March 6.)

Markle also encouraged the young men to protect the women in their lives.

“Continue to value and appreciate the women in your lives, and also set the example for some men who are not seeing it that same way. You have your mothers, sisters, girlfriends, friends in your life — protect them. Make sure that they are feeling valued and safe. Let’s all rally together to make International Women’s Day something that is not just on Sunday, but, frankly, feels like every day of the year,” she said.

Markle, who is married to Prince Harry, will be stepping down from her royal senior duties at the end of the month.