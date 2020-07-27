Octavia Spencer Says Hollywood Should Cast More People With Disabilities

SUNDAY TODAY WITH WILLIE GEIST -- Pictured: Octavia Spencer on March 22, 2020 -- (Photo by: Mike Smith/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

Octavia Spencer Says Hollywood Should Cast More People With Disabilities

The actress is part of a new PSA campaign celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Published 21 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Octavia Spencer wants more people with disabilities represented in Hollywood.

The actress has joined a new public service announcement calling for increased inclusion for those with disabilities in entertainment.

In the video, Spencer is seen discussing the importance of being yourself and having non able-bodied people be accurately reflected on screen.

RELATED: How Octavia Spencer Is Helping Hospitals Battle COVID-19

"Nothing can replace lived experience and authentic representation," she said. "That's why it's imperative that we cast the appropriate actor for the appropriate role."

The campaign coincides with the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), which occurred on Sunday (July 27).

The Oscar winner joins George Clooney, Joaquin Phoenix and others who have partnered with the Ruderman Family Foundation.They signed an open letter calling on Hollywood execs to make inclusion of disabled individuals a priority.

Watch the new PSA below.

Photo by the Ruderman Family Foundation via YouTube

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC