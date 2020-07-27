Octavia Spencer Says Hollywood Should Cast More People With Disabilities

Octavia Spencer wants more people with disabilities represented in Hollywood.

The actress has joined a new public service announcement calling for increased inclusion for those with disabilities in entertainment.

In the video, Spencer is seen discussing the importance of being yourself and having non able-bodied people be accurately reflected on screen.

RELATED: How Octavia Spencer Is Helping Hospitals Battle COVID-19

"Nothing can replace lived experience and authentic representation," she said. "That's why it's imperative that we cast the appropriate actor for the appropriate role."

The campaign coincides with the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), which occurred on Sunday (July 27).

The Oscar winner joins George Clooney, Joaquin Phoenix and others who have partnered with the Ruderman Family Foundation.They signed an open letter calling on Hollywood execs to make inclusion of disabled individuals a priority.

Watch the new PSA below.