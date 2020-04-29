How Octavia Spencer Is Helping Hospitals Battle COVID-19

Octavia Spencer felt “helpless” watching from the sidelines as medical teams around the nation struggled to treat patients dying from the coronavirus, she wrote Tuesday (April 29) on Instagram.

The Oscar-winning actress decided to join the fight by donating breathing monitors to medical facilities.

“Seeing what is happening in the communities that I love, I have teamed up with @Mikucare to donate monitors to nursing and medical facilities in Alabama and New York to provide much needed relief to nurses as they navigate care for COVID-19 patients,” Spencer wrote.