How Octavia Spencer Is Helping Hospitals Battle COVID-19

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 18: Octavia Spencer attends the Premiere Of Disney And Pixar's "Onward" on February 18, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

How Octavia Spencer Is Helping Hospitals Battle COVID-19

The actress found an important way to get involved.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

Octavia Spencer felt “helpless” watching from the sidelines as medical teams around the nation struggled to treat patients dying from the coronavirus, she wrote Tuesday (April 29) on Instagram.

The Oscar-winning actress decided to join the fight by donating breathing monitors to medical facilities.

“Seeing what is happening in the communities that I love, I have teamed up with @Mikucare to donate monitors to nursing and medical facilities in Alabama and New York to provide much needed relief to nurses as they navigate care for COVID-19 patients,” Spencer wrote.

View this post on Instagram

I, like many of you, have felt helpless in knowing how to help during this time. Seeing what is happening in the communities that I love, I have teamed up with @Mikucare to donate monitors to nursing and medical facilities in Alabama and New York to provide much needed relief to nurses as they navigate care for COVID-19 patients. Miku’s contactless respiratory monitoring offers the ability to detect nuanced changes in breathing patterns. With the understanding that respiration is one of the earliest indicators of illness, Miku’s breathing monitoring can indicate potential onset before other symptoms present. Miku’s two-way talk and video functionality also provides patients and medical personnel a method to communicate safely and effectively with those who have contracted the highly contagious virus. Please everyone do your part to stay safe and stay home in order to protect yourself and the ones you love most and I hope we can all find ways - small and large - to give back to our neighbors, family, and those on the frontlines. @baptist_health @montefiorehealthsystem

A post shared by Octavia Spencer (@octaviaspencer) on

The monitors that Spencer donated are contactless, and offer "the ability to detect nuanced changes in breathing patterns," she said, noting that “respiration is one of the earliest indicators of illness.

These hi-tech monitors feature two-way talk and video functions, as well as the ability to indicate a problem before other symptoms are recognized.

RELATED: See How Kerry Washington And ‘Scandal’ Co-Stars Came To The Aid Of A Chicago Hospital

“Please everyone do your part to stay safe and stay home in order to protect yourself and the ones you love most and I hope we can all find ways - small and large - to give back to our neighbors, family, and those on the frontlines,” Spencer urged her Instagram followers.

For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Photo Credit: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs