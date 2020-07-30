Beyoncé Sends Megan Thee Stallion Sweet Message And Flowers After Shooting

(Photo: BET)

Rihanna also sent the rapper some love and support after the incident.

Megan Thee Stallion has been recovering from a shooting incident back on July 12. 

However, she recently received a touching message from “Savage'' collaborator Beyoncé  that surely gave her some joy.

According to Chart Data, Meg and Bey’s epic hit "Savage" has now sold over 3 million units in the US (combined).

Meg posted a screenshot of the flowers from Beyonce with a note that read, “Queen, Sending You All My Love. God Bless, Beyonce.”

💿💿💿 thank y’all

That’s not the only flowers she has received. 

On July 29, Meg posted flowers and a note from Rihanna that read, "Wishing you a full and speedy recovery, Meg! Just know you've got a whole crew over here sending good vibes your way! Love, Rihanna and The Fenty Corp gang."

Lizzo also gifted her a stuffed animal filled  with candy. “God, Lizzo. I love you. This whole thing filled up with Lucas and my favorite s**t,” Megan gushed in her Instagram Story, giggling as she riffled through the care package.

Love y’all @savagexfenty @badgalriri 💙

On July 27, Megan Thee Stallion spoke out for the first time about the shooting incident on Instagram Live. Through tears, she explained, “I had to get surgery. It was super scary. It was the worst experience of my life, and it's not funny. It’s nothing to joke about. It was nothing for y'all to go and start making up fake stories about. I didn’t put my hands on anybody. I didn’t deserve to get shot. I didn’t do s**t.”

Lanez, 28, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was initially arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and is now under an investigation. He was later released on a $35,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on October 13.

Photo: BET Awards 2020/Getty Images via Getty Images and Steve Granitz/WireImage

