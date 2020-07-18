Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About Shooting With Powerful Tweet

Written by Paul Meara

Megan Thee Stallion is opening up about being shot earlier this week. The 25-year-old rapper took to Twitter on Friday (July 17) and said that while she’s going to make a full recovery, the jokes about the shooting prove that Black women’s pain is not taken seriously. "Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own," she wrote. "It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized.”

Megan had previously posted about being shot, however it was to clear up rumors that were inaccurate. "The narrative that is being reported about Sunday's morning events are inaccurate and I'd like to set the record straight." She continued: "On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me. I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Was Recently Shot Multiple Times, Received Surgery To Remove Bullets "I'm incredibly thankful to be alive and that I'm expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night," she concluded. "I'm currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.”

Megan Thee Stallion was reportedly shot twice by fellow rapper Tory Lanez who was arrested early Sunday morning by the Los Angeles Police Department. He was charged with carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle and booked into the Hollywood Jail. According to jail records, Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, posted a $35,000 bond and was released just hours later. He is scheduled to appear in court on October 13.