Toni Braxton Breaks Her Silence On Tamar’s Hospitalization

Yesterday (July 29), Toni posted a photo on Instagram with her mother and sisters. She included the caption, “Family is everything! Especially sisters!” See below:

On July 16, reality star and singer Tamar Braxton was reportedly found unresponsive in a Los Angeles hotel and hospitalized for unspecified reasons. Tamar’s sister, the legendary R&B singer Toni Braxton , is now speaking out for the first time.

On July 23, Tamar’s boyfriend David Adefeso, who reportedly found her unconscious, said in a statement to The Blast, writing, “On behalf of Tamar Braxton, I want to thank her fans and the public for the ongoing thoughts and prayers. Tamar is a beautifully talented woman, a devoted mother, a loving girlfriend, a dear sister and a special friend to countless people.”

RELATED: Tamar Braxton Reveals The Real Reason She Shaved Her Head In 2018

He continued, "This is an extremely difficult time for Tamar and her family as she navigates professional and personal struggles including her battle with depression."



He also added she is getting “the best available medical attention.”

Tamar and David had also been working on a live YouTube show together called Coupled & Quarantined, which was scheduled to air the day before she was hospitalized.

Just hours before the episode was to scheduled to launch a note was posted, “Hello Ya'll Unfortunately, Your girl Tamar is under the weather today and not feeling well so we need to postpone today's show (Don't worry it's not Covid) We're sad because we had a great show lined up for you today, but next week’s show is going to be even bigger and better. so sorry for the inconvenience, we know many of you look forward to the show every week. we'll make it up to you next week.”

The hospitalization comes just weeks before the premiere of the popular reality star’s new WE tv show Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life! The series has now been postponed, Variety reports.