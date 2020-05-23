Tamar Braxton Reveals The Real Reason She Shaved Her Head In 2018

Tamar Braxton needed a change in her life after a rough year in 2018, and she got it by shaving her head. The singer and reality star, who filed for divorce from husband Vince Hebert and had a fall out with producers of her reality show around the same time, says she got to a point where enough was enough.

“My short hair represents my freedom,” Braxton told Page Six, adding, “The way I was dealing with things wasn’t a way I was necessarily proud of . . . I was masking my feelings and it started with the hair.”

She added, “just didn’t need any more weight — not even a strand of hair on my head.”

Interestingly, Braxton also reveals that her sister Toni Braxton's infamous short crop, which she debuted on the cover of her 1993 debut album, was not by choice. “That haircut was not on purpose . . . I do believe it was a result of a hair catastrophe,” she says.

Braxton's interest in hair extends to her new reality show, To Catch A Beautician, in which “disgruntled clients confront the beauticians who wrecked their hair.” The show debuts on Monday, May 25.