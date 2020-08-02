Tamar Braxton Defends Boyfriend David Adefeso After Her Hospitalization

She continued, "I’m so grateful. I was in our home lifeless 😔💔 & I’m sure finding me the way that you did couldn’t have been easy. But know that people coming at you saying all this crazy stuff, isn’t easy for me. People have called you every name in the book, to deflect from what’s really been going on. Through this entire time, you have held my hand, heard my cries, held me when I have been weak. You have had my ENTIRE back‼️"

"I came here just to say this and then I’m logging off," Braxton began. "If you have ever been in recovery or treatment you know that you reflect on a lot of things...so I couldn’t let another day, another second go by without PUBLICLY Thanking my Love @david.adefeso for saving my life."

The singer and reality star posted to Instagram a long message thanking her partner of two years, and defended him against critics who allege he has been controlling her.

Tamar Braxton seems to be doing much better after her hospitalization following a reported suicide attempt, and she says there's one person to thank for that: her boyfriend, David Adefeso .

She then went on to defend him against public criticism. "I will not allow anyone to call you controlling or 'that’s that African man' 😒🤦🏽‍♀️👀 like I don’t have a mind of my own 🙄 cause without THIS African man, I simply would not be here. Everything isn’t political and your love for me is not that," she wrote, continuing, "You were here for me when NOBODY was and still is. YOU and Logan are priority. Thank you for being my Rock and now, my Angel on earth. I love you."

Braxton then dropped a serious hint that she and Adefeso are engaged. "Although I been said yes in this old video... now and then, I couldn’t imagine what life would be like if you weren’t by my side," she concluded. "Thank God I’m here and thank God for you ❤️‼️💍"

On July 16, Braxton was found unresponsive in her room at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in downtown Los Angeles by Adefeso.

A spokesperson for the LAPD said officers responded to a call around 9:45 p.m. at the hotel's location in regards to an individual who had a medical emergency. The spokesperson said that the individual was transported to the hospital.

Braxton said in a statement that her contract with WE tv drove her to a mental health crisis, and asked to be released from her obligations to the network. Earlier this week, the network complied.

WE tv had previously announced that the premiere of Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life! was pushed back to Sept. 10, following Braxton's hospitalization. As of now, the future of the show is uncertain.

"Tamar Braxton has been an incredibly important member of the WE tv family for more than a decade, and our first concern is for her recovery and well-being," the statement read. "We know, when the time is right, Tamar's fans will relate to seeing this honest portrait of her life, but — at this moment — we are joining with her fans and sending strength and healing in the hope that she is getting the support and help she needs at this difficult time."