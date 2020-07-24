Tamar Braxton’s Boyfriend David Adefeso Breaks His Silence On Her Hospitalization

After reportedly being found unresponsive in Los Angeles, singer Tamar Braxton was hospitalized on July 16 for unspecified reasons.

The hospitalization comes just weeks before the premiere of the popular reality star’s new WE tv show “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!” In a new teaser for the show, Tamar spoke about her challenges, saying, “I’ve been feeling choked every single day.”

And now her boyfriend David Adefeso is speaking out for the first time on her condition.

In a statement to The Blast, Adefeso said, “On behalf of Tamar Braxton, I want to thank her fans and the public for the ongoing thoughts and prayers. Tamar is a beautifully talented woman, a devoted mother, a loving girlfriend, a dear sister and a special friend to countless people.”

He continued, "This is an extremely difficult time for Tamar and her family as she navigates professional and personal struggles including her battle with depression."

RELATED: Tamar Braxton Reveals The Real Reason She Shaved Her Head In 2018



As for her current condition, Adefeso explained, "Tamar is currently receiving the best available medical attention to address those struggles and strengthen her mental health, and her family and I will remain by her side throughout her treatment.”



He closed with, "Please continue to send prayers and hope as Tamar continues the path to recovery and ultimate happiness. We ask to please respect Tamar’s privacy, and her family’s privacy, during this important time of healing."

Tamar and David had also been working on a live YouTube show together called “Coupled & Quarantined,” which was scheduled to air last Thursday night.

Just hours before the episode was to scheduled to launch a note was posted, “Hello Ya'll Unfortunately, Your girl Tamar is under the weather today and not feeling well so we need to postpone today's show (Don't worry it's not Covid) We're sad because we had a great show lined up for you today, but next week’s show is going to be even bigger and better. so sorry for the inconvenience, we know many of you look forward to the show every week. we'll make it up to you next week.”

Tamar Braxton’s family released a statement last week through a spokesperson, asking for prayers. “Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day — more information will be coming in the next few days. Please pray for her.”





