Petition To Remove Kylie Jenner From 'WAP' Video Goes Viral

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's hit collab and fire music video for "WAP" has been the talk of the internet since it was released on Friday. While most people have been focused on the message of empowerment and the temperature-raising visuals, there's one aspect of the clip that many can't get behind: Kylie Jenner's cameo.

The reality star and makeup mogul makes a brief appearance midway through the video, walking down the hallway in a cheetah-printed bodysuit, before quickly disappearing behind a door. Though the scene barely lasted 10 seconds, Twitter was not happy about it and now, a Change.org petition to have Kylie edited out of the video has amassed over 50,000 signatures.

People's reasons for signing the petition range from "stop feeding culture vultures" to questioning "do the Kardashian/Jenners have to be in the spotlight of everything related to Black people?"

While the backlash against Jenner is certainly widespread, Cardi B appeared to defend her creative choice with a tweet that explained her intention, without naming any names: