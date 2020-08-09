Leslie Odom Jr. Nearly Quit ‘Hamilton’ Movie After Discovering He Was Paid Less Than White Actor

Leslie Odom Jr.’s performance as Aaron Burr in the original cast of Hamilton received so much acclaim that it landed him a Tony Award. Even with that though, his contract negotiations over the film adaptation of the highly-successful play dragged on way longer than he would’ve liked.

On Monday’s episode of Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, the actor claimed he was still in negotiations for his salary for the movie the day before it was set to begin shooting. He said that no one had contacted his agents when it was first announced the show would be filmed. When he was finally contacted, he says the proposal over his salary was disappointing.

“They came to me with an offer, ‘Leslie, we’re shooting tomorrow,’” he said. “And I’m like, here’s the thing: This is it. This is my area of expertise. This is all I have. This is my life’s work on the stage too. And so I just can’t sell it away for magic beans. I can’t give it away.”

Odom says that he simply wanted the pay his white colleagues would make in the same position.