‘Hamilton’ Named Highest-Charting Cast Album Since 1969

The award-winning musical, Hamilton: An American Musical is wearing a new crown since the premiere of the show’s filmed version on Disney+ on July 3.

Not only do the preliminary results show that Disney+ received a large amount of downloads of the app the weekend the show premiered as reported by analytics firm Apptopia, but the album of popular Broadway songs from the show is peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Officially announced by Billboard, the chart-experts have named Hamilton: An American Musical as the highest-charting cast album snagging the spot from the original cast recording of Hair, which spent 13 weeks at No.1 in 1969.

Until this week, Hamilton, which chronicles the life of Alexander Hamilton, one of the nation’s founding fathers, was tied at the No. 3 spot with the original Broadway cast recording of The Book of Mormon.

Now sitting at the No. 2 spot, it has slowly climbed up to top ranks for 250 consecutive weeks, and sold 1.97 million copies in the U.S. to date.

Hamilton was released on Sept. 15, 2015.