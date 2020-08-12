Former Laker Matt Barnes Gets Kobe And Gianna Bryant Tribute Tattoo

Matt Barnes is honoring his former teammate Kobe Bryant with a beautiful new tattoo.

On Tuesday (August 11), the retired NBA player took to his Instagram Story to reveal clips of him getting a tat featuring the Lakers legend and his daughter Gianna by artist Steve Butcher.

"Tattoo day. Here goes my tattoo prep kit," Barnes wrote on his Story.

Kobe and Gianna passed away during a helicopter crash in January.

Barnes later showed his followers a glimpse of the tattoo, which he got on his leg, when it was still in the works.

"It's coming along," he informed his followers, showing the progress.

The tattoo image is a heartwarming embrace Kobe and Gianna shared during the 2016 NBA All-Star Game in Orlando.