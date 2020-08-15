Kanye West Tweets At Kamala Harris Following Historic VP Announcement

'Ye has a message for his political "opponent."

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

Kanye West is still running for president, but even he couldn't help but be awed by his "opponent" Kamala Harris' historic nomination for vice president last week.

The rapper and entrepreneur, who will be on the ballot in a handful of states this November, tweeted at Harris to congratulate her on her nomination.

"I know my mom and Kamala Harris would have been friends ... congratulations on being the democratic Vice President nominee," West wrote on Twitter. "... all love and respect from the future president. It's an honor to run against you."

He included a picture of Harris as a child in his tweet:

Photo: JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images and Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

