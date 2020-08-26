Vanessa Bryant Thanks Fans On ‘Kobe Bryant Day’

Written by BET Staff

On the first annual "Kobe Bryant Day", Vanessa Bryant is thanking her friends, family and fans for their unwavering support since the tragic death of her husband and daughter Gianna earlier this year. The widow of the Lakers superstar shared a sweet photo expressing her gratitude according to TooFab, Bryant’s social media pages are currently set to private.. RELATED: Vanessa Bryant Shares Sweet Message For Kobe Bryant On His 42nd Birthday

“It takes a village,” Bryant captioned in her post. “Thank you all to my loving family, amazing friends and wonderful fans for your love and support. One day at a time." Vanessa's heartfelt post came after what would have been Kobe Bryant’s 42nd birthday on Aug. 23. A Los Angeles City Councilman confirmed on Aug. 24 that the late Lakers superstar will have a street renamed after him. Herb J. Wesson Jr. announced on Twitter that a portion of Figueroa Street near the Staples Center will be renamed Kobe Bryant Boulevard.

RELATED: Los Angeles Street Will Be Renamed After Kobe Bryant The Los Angeles Lakers also wore special patches and honorable “Black Mamba” uniforms designed by Nike and Bryant during their Monday night playoff game where they beat the Portland Trail Blazers in Orlando.