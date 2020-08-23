Vanessa Bryant Shares Sweet Message For Kobe Bryant On His 42nd Birthday

Vanessa Bryant has been digilent about keeping her late husband Kobe Bryant’s memory alive, and that certainly held true for the NBA legend’s 42nd birthday on Sunday (August 23).

Sharing her sweet thoughts on social media, Vanessa posted a lengthy and heartfelt message to celebrate her husband.

“To my baby~ Happy birthday. I love you and miss you more than I can ever explain. I wish you and Gigi were here to celebrate YOU!,” she opened in her message. “I’m so thankful I have pieces of heaven here on earth to wake up for - thanks to YOU!”

