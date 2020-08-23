Vanessa Bryant Shares Sweet Message For Kobe Bryant On His 42nd Birthday

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
Vanessa Bryant has been digilent about keeping her late husband Kobe Bryant’s memory alive, and that certainly held true for the NBA legend’s 42nd birthday on Sunday (August 23).
Sharing her sweet thoughts on social media, Vanessa posted a lengthy and heartfelt message to celebrate her husband.
RELATED: Allen Iverson, A-Rod And More Wish Kobe Bryant A Happy 42nd Birthday
“To my baby~ Happy birthday. I love you and miss you more than I can ever explain. I wish you and Gigi were here to celebrate YOU!,” she opened in her message. “I’m so thankful I have pieces of heaven here on earth to wake up for - thanks to YOU!”
RELATED: Kobe Bryant Honored In New Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation Video
RELATED: Nike And Kendrick Lamar Wish Kobe Bryant A Happy 42nd Birthday In New Ad
She continued: “Thank you for loving me enough to last several lifetimes. In every lifetime I would choose YOU. Thank you for showing me what real love is. Thank YOU for everything. I know my Gigi is celebrating you like she always has on our special days. I miss my thoughtful princess so much! Natalia, Bianka, Capri and I wish you a happy birthday my love. I love you for now, forever and always.”
Happy 42nd Birthday Kobe!
(Photo by Jean-Baptiste LACROIX / AFP) (Photo by JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images)
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
She lost custody of their daughter Bonnie Bella.
days
COMMENTS