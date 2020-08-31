Nick Jr.’s New Series ‘Made By Maddie’ Focuses On Individuality And Kindness

Nickelodeon's Nick Jr. channel has added a new animated series to their lineup, which will feature a Black family is at the forefront.



Made by Maddie premieres Sept. 13 and will follow 8-year-old Maddie, voiced by Alyssa Cheatham in her hometown of New York City. The official description describes the show as centering on “a quick-thinking little girl with a big personality and a huge heart, who has a passion for fashion… Maddie confidently embraces her own unique style, celebrates individuality, treats everyone with kindness, and encourages others to take risks and be themselves.”



RELATED: Keke Palmer Will Voice New Character On Disney+ Reboot Of ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’

The show will also include guest appearances by Al Roker, Boyz II Men’s Wanya Morris and Monét X from Rupaul’s Drag Race.

Made by Maddie premieres Sept. 13 at 11 a.m. (ET/PT) on the Nick Jr. channel.

Watch a preview below: