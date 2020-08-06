Keke Palmer Will Voice New Character On Disney+ Reboot Of ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’

Written by BET Staff

Keke Palmer is not slowing down following the cancellation of her ABC morning talk show Strahan, Sara and Keke. She just announced that she will be a part of a new television endeavor that will take her to Disney+. Palmer announced that she will voice a new character on The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, a spinoff of the original early 2000s series The Proud Family. RELATED: Keke Palmer Says She Expected Her GMA Show To Be Canceled Palmer will voice the animated character Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, a fearless 14-year-old activist who has been adopted by an interracial couple.

“There’s a new girl coming to town!” Palmer captioned in her Instagram post. “Prepare to fall in love with 14-year-old activist Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, voiced by ME!!! #TheProudFamily: Louder and Prouder.” The news comes after Palmer appeared on the August 2 episode of BRAVO’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen to speak about the cancellation of Strahan, Sara and Keke. RELATED: Keke Palmer Addresses Rumors Her Talk Show Was Canceled Due To Her Activism "When the pandemic hit, that's what became all on our minds—was the pandemic, corona, understanding COVID," the 26-year-old actress said. "So, I kind of knew that, you know, if our show did come back, it would have to be much, much later because our show is really about an audience."

Palmer addressed the show’s ending after fans speculated that the cancelation had more to do with Palmer’s outspoken comments about racial injustice in the nation during a Black Lives Matter protest. The TV personality also hinted at her growing relationship with ABC and the Disney brand, which are owned and operated by The Walt Disney Company. "This business is dynamic and instead of thinking of me as a 'series regular' … see me as a brand that works with the corporation Disney/ABC News and this particular show I was on is no longer," she stated. "That does not mean the relationship I have with them dies; that means it evolves." Here’s another example of the power of Black Girl Magic!