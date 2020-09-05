Russell Wilson’s Shares A Late Night Video With Baby Win

Russell Wilson and Ciara are family goals, and their squad recently expanded by one with the arrival of their newborn son Win Harrison Wilson.

On Wednesday night (September 2), the Seattle Seahawks quarterback shared a video of him holding his one-month-old son in his arms while his wife, Ciara, admired their newest edition to their family.

"He's so precious, gosh, he's so beautiful," she says. "Need to have more of these little things," adds Wilson before Ciara ends the video.

"Sir Win!" Late Nights! Team No Sleep!" Wilson captioned the video.

RELATED: Ciara Gives Birth To Baby Boy With Russell Wilson By Her Side

Ciara gave birth to Win in July. He is Ciara’s second child with Wilson. In 2017, she gave birth to their first daughter, Sienna. She also has a 6-year-old son, Future, from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight in August, Ciara explained her newest child’s unique name choice.

"There was a lot of love and thought put into it," she said. "Russ, we would talk about names, and Russ kind of always had this name Win in the rotation, years ago, before we knew we were having a girl. He had all the good names and Win won. So Win is the name and he's so cute, he's so precious."

See the adorable late night video of Win Harrison below.