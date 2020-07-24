Ciara Gives Birth To Baby Boy With Russell Wilson By Her Side

The Wilsons have expanded by one! Ciara and Russell Wilson announced that they have welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Thursday (July 23) with a video from the delivery room posted to Instagram. In the clip, Ciara is seen singing "Happy Birthday" to the newborn.

She also revealed the baby's name in the caption: "Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You! Win Harrison Wilson 7.23.2020 8lbs 1 oz. ❤️ 👶🏽," Ciara wrote.