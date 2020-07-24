Ciara Gives Birth To Baby Boy With Russell Wilson By Her Side

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
The Wilsons have expanded by one! Ciara and Russell Wilson announced that they have welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Thursday (July 23) with a video from the delivery room posted to Instagram. In the clip, Ciara is seen singing "Happy Birthday" to the newborn.
She also revealed the baby's name in the caption: "Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You! Win Harrison Wilson 7.23.2020 8lbs 1 oz. ❤️ 👶🏽," Ciara wrote.
Wilson also shared a picture of his gorgeous, glowing wife with their just-born child comfortably swaddled on her chest:
Win Harrison Wilson joins the couple's 3-year-old daughter, Sienna, and Ciara's 5-year-old son, Future Zahir, whom she shares with her ex, Future.
Ciara and Wilson have been married since July 2016. She announced she was expecting her third child in January.
