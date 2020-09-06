Kanye West Loans $6 Million To Presidential Bid

Kanye West is sparing little expense in his last-minute presidential bid.

‘Ye has loaned his campaign nearly $6.8 million between July 15 and Aug. 31, according to a recent report by the Federal Election Commission. The campaign spent about $5.86 million, distributing payments to consulting and law firms.

The FEC reports that Atlas Strategy Group, a consulting firm, owned by GOP operative Gregg Keller and Husch Blackwell, a law firm, based in Wisconsin received payment from the Jesus Is King rapper.