NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Rapper Kanye West arrives at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)

Kanye West Loans $6 Million To Presidential Bid

West’s team has accumulated more than $1.2 million.

Published 16 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Kanye West is sparing little expense in his last-minute presidential bid.

‘Ye has loaned his campaign nearly $6.8 million between July 15 and Aug. 31, according to a recent report by the Federal Election Commission. The campaign spent about $5.86 million, distributing payments to consulting and law firms.

The FEC reports that Atlas Strategy Group, a consulting firm, owned by GOP operative Gregg Keller and Husch Blackwell, a law firm, based in Wisconsin received payment from the Jesus Is King rapper.

Filings also show that West’s team accumulated an outstanding debut of more than $1.2 million, with a majority of the debt being owed to political consultants. 

When it comes to donations to West’s campaign, The Hollywood Reporter found that the Yeezus rapper only accepted about $11,000 in outside donations. Individual donations were also collected ranging between $200 to $1,000.

It has not been smooth sailing for West’s campaign since his July Fourth announcement of plans to run for president. He failed to secure ballot access in several states after missing deadlines or submitting invalid signatures. 

CNN, however, confirmed that only 10 states will have West on their general election ballot, including Minnesota, Oklahoma, Colorado and Iowa.

