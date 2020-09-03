Arizona Resident Seeks Lawsuit To Ban Kanye West From Ballot

After accusing Kanye West of being an election spoiler on the state’s November 3 ballot, an Arizona resident filed a lawsuit arguing that a law prohibits him from running in the state as an independent presidential candidate.

Fox10-Phoenix reports that the lawsuit filed by Rasean Clayton on Monday (Aug. 31) claims that West and at least 10 of his presidential electors he chose to represent him in Arizona are not members of the Independent Party and are Republicans.

"Plaintiff is concerned that if Kanye West and his Presidential Electors are allowed to appear in the ballot as Independents, it will cause substantial confusion and violate the governing statute," a portion of the lawsuit reads.

