Arizona Resident Seeks Lawsuit To Ban Kanye West From Ballot

After accusing Kanye West of being an election spoiler on the state’s November 3 ballot, an Arizona resident filed a lawsuit arguing that a law prohibits him from running in the state as an independent presidential candidate.
Fox10-Phoenix reports that the lawsuit filed by Rasean Clayton on Monday (Aug. 31) claims that West and at least 10 of his presidential electors he chose to represent him in Arizona are not members of the Independent Party and are Republicans.
"Plaintiff is concerned that if Kanye West and his Presidential Electors are allowed to appear in the ballot as Independents, it will cause substantial confusion and violate the governing statute," a portion of the lawsuit reads.
West’s lawyer on Wednesday (Sept. 2) reportedly filed just under 58,000 signatures, which over the 39,000 required for independent candidates to make the ballot, the outlet reports.
The lawsuit also claims that West did not file a statement of interest with the Secretary of State, which the lawsuit states is required before nomination petition signatures can be collected.
“West will not be able to qualify for the ballot in enough states to muster enough electoral votes to prevail,” Clayton’s lawyers wrote. “West’s minimal interest in playing a spoiler candidate on Arizona’s ballot is not enough to outweigh the factors favoring emergency relief.”
The rapper and music producer announced his intention to run for president on July 4.
According to Fox10, a Maricopa County judge is scheduled to hear arguments in the legal challenge on Thursday afternoon.
