Surprise Delivery! Iman Shumpert Posts First Video Of Newborn Daughter Rue Rose

Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor just welcomed their second child together this weekend, a baby girl named Rue Rose.

Via his Instagram account on Monday (September 7), the NBA player posted a video of his newborn, who was born early Sunday at home — just like her big sister Junie.

“At 3:28 am on Sept 6th 2020 Rue Rose decided that the baby shower thrown for her and mommy was too lit,” wrote Shumpert under the video. “She didn’t make the party but she managed to make the next day her birthdate!!! Now...when we buy homes, we always find a bathroom with great energy... but not in a million years would you be able to tell me we’d deliver both of our daughters in a bathroom without the assistance of a hospital!”

He continued: “Our newest edition entered the world in the water and came out looking around and ready to explore! A healthy child. A little sister. Another daughter. Black love wins....again. Welcome babygirl...we love you! @babyruerose.”

In June, via her music video for “Wake Up Love,” Taylor announced she was having a second baby. The couple already share their 4-year-old daughter, Iman Tayla (also known as Junie).

Taylor and Shumpert married in 2016 and have long been considered #couplegoals for their frequent expressions of love on social media.

