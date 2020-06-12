Teyana Taylor And Iman Shumpert Announce Baby Number 2

Teyana Taylor And Iman Shumpert are expanding their family. Taylor announced the news in a beautiful music video for her song “Wake Up Love,” which featured Iman and their 4-year-old daughter Junie. In the final seconds of the video, the 29-year-old reveals her baby bump. See below:

Taylor told PEOPLE, "We're ready, and we're very excited. Iman is super excited. Junie is ecstatic — I'm talking super ecstatic. Everybody is just excited. I can't wait. I've got three more months left until we meet our little princess."

She also said Junie is excited to be a big sister: “Junie has a lot of ideas. We want to keep her as involved as possible because Junie clearly thinks that this is her baby. She talks to my stomach all the time. It's so good to see that."

Taylor also added, "Kids handle siblings differently. You have kids that are a little bit jealous. But she's so excited and preparing herself to be a big sister. She constantly kisses my stomach, she constantly talks to the baby. Even when we go to the store, she's like, 'Okay, mom, this is for the baby.' She's so ready. She's going to be such a great big sister."

Congrats to the happy couple!





