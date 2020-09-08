Cynthia Bailey Shares Wedding Details With Fiancé Mike Hill

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 17001 -- Pictured: (l-r) Cynthia Bailey, Mike Hill -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank)

Cynthia Bailey Shares Wedding Details With Fiancé Mike Hill

“God’s timing, not mine.”

Published 17 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Sharing a major update on her wedding, The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Cynthia Bailey and her fiancé Mike Hill have confirmed that they will move forward to tie the knot this fall. 

The celebrity couple was previously concerned that the coronavirus pandemic might have put a hold on their wedding plans, Bravo reports. 

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Cynthia Bailey Shares How Coronavirus Is Affecting Her Home Life And Wedding Plans

The bride-to-be shared the exciting news on Instagram on Sept. 6 holding two sparkling champagne flutes each engraved with their names and the date of the day when the couple will say “I do” on October 10, 2020.

“God’s timing, not mine. God’s will, not mine. God’s plan, not mine. God’s glory, not mine,” she captioned in the post, adding the hashtags “2020” and “C Hill.”

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC