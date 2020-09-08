Cynthia Bailey Shares Wedding Details With Fiancé Mike Hill

Sharing a major update on her wedding, The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Cynthia Bailey and her fiancé Mike Hill have confirmed that they will move forward to tie the knot this fall.

The celebrity couple was previously concerned that the coronavirus pandemic might have put a hold on their wedding plans, Bravo reports.

The bride-to-be shared the exciting news on Instagram on Sept. 6 holding two sparkling champagne flutes each engraved with their names and the date of the day when the couple will say “I do” on October 10, 2020.