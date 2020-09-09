Netflix Signs Mara Brock Akil To An Overall Deal

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 23: Screenwriter & Producer Mara Brock Akil attends Grit Before The Gram - A Soundtrack To Our Solidarity at The West Hollywood EDITION on January 23, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Grit Before the Gram)

The move comes just days before the streaming service’s premiere of her sitcom ‘Girlfriends.’

Published 10 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Mara Brock Akil has reportedly signed an overall deal with Netflix.

According to Variety, the multi-year deal will have Brock Akil writing and producing scripted content and other creative projects for the streaming service.

The news comes just days before the Netflix premiere of Brock Akil’s sitcom Girlfriends, which will begin streaming on September 11.

“It is a dream to partner with the force of Netflix, for we have the same goals—telling human stories for a global audience,” she said in a statement.

“I’m excited to have a home that allows me the creative freedom and support to do what I do best– paint portraits and murals of women, Black people and anyone else whose story is missing from this golden age of television. Representation matters and so does who you build with — I can’t wait to work closely with Channing Dungey and her team to launch some great stories.”

Netflix is currently streaming Brock Akil’s series The Game. The show aired its first three seasons on The CW before airing six more on BET. Brock Akil’s other credits include Being Mary Jane, Love Is and Black Lightning.

(Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Grit Before the Gram)

