Netflix Signs Mara Brock Akil To An Overall Deal

Mara Brock Akil has reportedly signed an overall deal with Netflix.

According to Variety, the multi-year deal will have Brock Akil writing and producing scripted content and other creative projects for the streaming service.

The news comes just days before the Netflix premiere of Brock Akil’s sitcom Girlfriends, which will begin streaming on September 11.

RELATED: Mara Brock Akil: 'We're in Conversation About What's Going On With Our People in America'

“It is a dream to partner with the force of Netflix, for we have the same goals—telling human stories for a global audience,” she said in a statement.

“I’m excited to have a home that allows me the creative freedom and support to do what I do best– paint portraits and murals of women, Black people and anyone else whose story is missing from this golden age of television. Representation matters and so does who you build with — I can’t wait to work closely with Channing Dungey and her team to launch some great stories.”

Netflix is currently streaming Brock Akil’s series The Game. The show aired its first three seasons on The CW before airing six more on BET. Brock Akil’s other credits include Being Mary Jane, Love Is and Black Lightning.