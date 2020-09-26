Yara Shahidi Will Be Tinkerbell In ‘Peter Pan And Wendy’ Live Action Adaptation

Yara Shahidi’s got an exciting new gig.

The actress and activist is slated to take on the role of Tinkerbell in Disney’s Peter Pan and Wendy, the studio’s latest live-action adaptation.

According to Variety, Shahidi will join a cast featuring Jude Law as Captain Hook, Alexander Molony as Peter Pan and Ever Anderson as Wendy.

David Lowery will direct and co-wrote the script with Toby Halbrooks. Jim Whitaker is slated to produce.

RELATED: ‘Grown-ish’ Star Yara Shahidi Launches Production Company And Inks New Deal With ABC Studios

Shahidi currently stars on ABC’s Black-ish, acts and produces Freeform’s Grown-ish, and recently signed an overall deal with ABC Studios. She also recently led the YA drama The Sun Is Also a Star.

With the new role in Peter Pan and Wendy, Shahidi becomes the first Black woman to play Tinkerbell on-screen.

The move comes as Disney is attempting to diversify their casting. Shahidi’s Grown-ish co-star Halle Bailey was cast as Ariel in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. Additionally, Niles Fitch was cast as the studio’s first live-action Black prince in Secret Society of Second-Born Royals on Disney Plus.