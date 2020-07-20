‘Grown-ish’ Star Yara Shahidi Launches Production Company And Inks New Deal With ABC Studios

Written by BET Staff

Grown-ish actress Yara Shahidi can check off yet another accomplishment! Shahidi is taking her talents to the production side and is growing within her relationship with ABC Studios. Deadline reports that the 20-year-old and her mother Keri Shahidi have inked a deal with ABC’s Disney Television Studios unit “to develop and produce scripted and alternative television projects for cable, streaming and broadcast via their newly launched production company 7th Sun.” RELATED: BET Experience Exclusive: BET Experience 2019 Genius Talks: Yara Shahidi The mission for her production company 7th Sun is “to pursue projects that touch upon themes of history, heritage, culture, and joy.”

In a statement, Shahidi expressed her happiness over the new deal. “I’m thrilled to be partnering with my home family, ABC Studios, in this exciting next chapter, alongside my family,” said the actress. “It’s exciting to add our production company to the roster of my peers and mentors who are also actively committed to sharing meaningful stories.” Known for her role as Zoey Johnson in the popular Kenya Barris comedy black-ish on ABC, Shahidi has won two YoungStars BET Awards and an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series. Continuing her success in the Freeform spinoff grown-ish, Shahidi has received an additional six nominations for her role as Zoey and has recently taken on different responsibilities as the series’ executive producer. The series was recently renewed for its fourth season.

“We can’t wait to extend and expand our relationship with the incredibly talented Yara Shahidi, who has been a member of the family since black-ish,” said Jonnie Davis, ABC Studios President. “When she’s not studying at Harvard and starring in our series ‘grown-ish,’ she’s mentoring and inspiring other young people, which makes us all feel like underachievers but also very proud that she’s part of our Studio.”