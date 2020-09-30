Gabrielle Union And NBC Settled ‘America’s Got Talent’ Dispute

Late last year, actress Gabrielle Union filed harassment and discrimination complaints against NBC claiming she was wrongfully terminated. Now, the popular actress has reportedly settled with the network.

According to CBS News, a joint statement from Union and the network read, "We've reached an amicable resolution. NBC Entertainment appreciates the important concerns raised by Gabrielle Union and remains committed to ensuring an inclusive and supportive working environment where people of all backgrounds can be treated with respect."

In November of 2019, news broke that judges Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough were abruptly fired from America’s Got Talent after Union reportedly spoke up about a toxic work environment. Union was allegedly fired from the show after speaking out against "problematic" situations that were taking place behind the scenes, including instances of racism, sexism and more. Variety reported that Union and her co-star Hough received "excessive notes on their physical appearance," which eventually led to hostility with the production team.

While insiders claim that both women received repeated criticism of their hair, makeup and wardrobe choices, Union, in particular, was allegedly told her hairstyles were "too Black" for the America's Got Talent audience.

Union reportedly received this critique "over half a dozen times."