Stacey Abrams Will Guest Star In An Animated Episode Of ‘Black-ish’

Stacey Abrams, the former Minority Leader of the Georgia House of Representatives and gubernatorial candidate, is set to become an animated character in a special episode of Black-Ish.

According to CNN, the voting rights advocate will lend her voice to the ABC sitcom, which will air on October 4 during the second of two episodes scheduled to air back-to-back.

The two episodes are a part of a one-hour television special and focuses on following the Johnson family "as they navigate the upcoming presidential election," according to the news website.

The episode, which focuses on voter suppression, is directed by Oscar winner for Hair Love Matthew A. Cherry and written by Eric Horsted.

According to a press release, Junior is excited to vote but then discovers he’s been dropped from the voters list, which is an example of voter suppression that many African Americans experience all over the country.