Spike Lee Says If Trump Loses There ‘Could Be A Civil War’

Spike Lee recently made some provocative comments about the upcoming election and suggested that if Donald Trump loses, there “could be a civil war” started by his supporters.

During an interview with Variety, the famous filmmaker says the president is on “the wrong side of history” and that ‘MAGA’ really means ‘roll back the clock’ to slavery.

“If it was up to him, I’d be singing, ‘Let my people go,’” he said. “I’d be singing Negro spirituals, ‘Wade in the Water,’ all types of stuff. Along with stealing the land from Native Americans and genocide, that’s how this country was built.”

“And also, November 3, who knows what the world’s going to be like,” he said during the interview. “And they might not be able to declare a winner. This could be a civil war.”

Lee also urged people to vote on Election Day because he fears Trump won’t leave the White House unless Joe Biden is deemed a clear cut winner.

“Vote because this m*****f****r is not going to leave, and he’ll say that the vote was invalid or rigged. [Trumps’s] doing that s**t already. He’s laying the groundwork to say the election is bogus.”

Donald Trump has repeatedly labeled mail-in voting and the election process “rigged” and has refused to acknowledge that he’ll accept the results if Joe Biden wins the election on November 3.