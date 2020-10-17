‘Black Ink Crew’ Star Ryan Henry Admits To Having An Affair With His Best Friend’s Ex

Rumors have been swirling about Black Ink Crew Chicago star Ryan Henry’s alleged affair with his best friend Anthony Lindsey’s ex and mother of their child. Apparently, the rumors are true.

Taking to his Instagram Live on Saturday (October 17), Ryan admitted he had a sexual relationship with Lindsey’s ex, Nina, and wanted to take accountability for his actions. He explained that details surrounding the situation and who was involved were dealt with about two weeks ago, despite it only recently coming to boil on social media.

“I hurt people that I care about badly,” Henry said on IG Live. “I disrespected myself and my family.”

RELATED: ‘Black Ink Crew’ Star Ceaser Admits How He Really Felt When He Proposed To Dutchess

Henry continued, saying his depression played a role in how he handled the situation. According to him, it kept him from being honest about what had happened.

“Just to be clear, I’m not the victim in this,” he continued. “Everybody that surrounds me was. This particular moment is definitely not about me. It’s about me apologizing publicly because so many people will feel that I didn’t say anything or some people will feel that I didn’t care.”

Additionally, Henry says that before the affair came to roost on social media, he and Lindsey along with his ex and Henry’s ex all spoke about the situation.

“I’ve apologized to Anthony. We talked,” he said. “We talked a lot after this happened. Ya’ll just got it a little bit later.”

See everything Ryan Henry had to say about what went down and his apology below.