‘Black Ink Crew’ Star Ceaser Admits How He Really Felt When He Proposed To Dutchess

Black Ink Crew star Ceaser’s love life has been the source of some of the show’s juiciest moments. Although fans are currently following his drama with Miss Kitty, his nasty breakup with Dutchess was one of the most memorable of the series.

In a VH1 video posted on Sunday (March 29), the reality star had some choice words while reflecting on the day he proposed to Dutchess while in Paris.

“I was in love love. Puppy love sh**,” Ceaser said. “That’s crazy now that I look back at it.”

The couple got engaged back in 2015 but called it quits in 2016 after Ceaser reached his boiling point with Dutchess’ negativity, VH1 reports.

While watching the proposal, Ceaser says he is thankful the engagement didn’t work out, claiming he wasn’t using his brain.

“I used to really think I wouldn’t be able to make it without her,” Ceaser explained. “Boy, boy, boy, if I could only talk to the younger me. I would've told him run for the hills, jump off that damn bridge.”

The video even shows Ceaser laughing at Dutchess as she claims she’s in love with him.

“Dude, as soon as you leave her, you’re good,” he screamed at the video of himself.

Now being able to laugh at his past relationship, Ceaser decided to offer some advice to any other men who might be in similar situations.

“Listen, to all you young guys out there that’s thinking with your emotions before your brain, please use me as an example of what not to do,” he said. “That video made me realize how far I’ve come.”

Watch the entire video below: