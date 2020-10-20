Keke Palmer Chosen To Host Nickelodeon’s ‘Kids Pick the President’ Election Special

Nickelodeon has tapped KeKe Palmer to host a one-hour news special helping to educate children about voting and take a pulse of the country’s pre-voting age population. Nick News: Kids Pick the President not only goes over the basics of how voting works in America but it will also reveal the results from an informal poll on who young people support the most to win the 2020 Presidential Election; President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee former VP Joe Biden.

RELATED: Keke Palmer Will Voice New Character On Disney+ Reboot Of ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’

"Voting in my first election when I was 18 was extremely important to me and now more than ever, it's crucial that this next generation of kids grow up with an understanding of our political system and how they can be agents of change," said Palmer according to The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm so proud to be a part of the Nickelodeon family and this special, which will teach kids about the election and empower them to stand up for what they believe in."

The special is scheduled to air on Oct. 27 and will also give kids the power to use their voices to discuss issues they care about the most such as climate change, racial inequality and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kids can go online now to “vote” for their choice for the next president at KidsPickthePresident.com.