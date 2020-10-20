Niecy Nash Has A Perfect Message To People Questioning If Her Marriage Is Costing Her Fans

Emmy nominee Niecy Nash has been married for nearly two months and she will not let anyone steal her happiness. When asked if she was concerned about losing fans due to her marriage, the actress had the perfect response.

One person commented on her Instagram page, “Just wondering have you noticed you have lost a lot of fans that was loyal to you before you came out?”

Nash, 50, answered with, “If I lost a fan because of who I love then that wasn’t a real fan. Who/how I love has nothing to do with my art. I’m still a skilled, Emmy nominated, award-winning actress. I didn’t stop being great at my craft because of where I lay my head.”

