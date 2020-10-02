Niecy Nash Celebrates 30 Days Of Marriage To Jessica Betts With PDA And A Message To Naysayers

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
Weeks after solidifying their love with an intimate Beverly Hills wedding, Niecy Nash and singer-songwriter Jessica Betts are happily celebrating their 30-day anniversary!
“Thirty days married,” the Claws actress gushed in an Instagram video posted on Tuesday (September 29). “How you feel about it?”
In admiration of her significant other, Jessica proudly responded, “I feel good.”
While celebrating their relationship milestone, the couple decided to send a message to those who have not been supportive of their surprise union.
See how two Niecy called out the naysayers before showing their unwavering affection.
“You know they say, ‘we ain’t gonna make it,’” Niecy shared. “Let em keep saying it,” Jessica quickly responded before planting sweet kisses on a giggling Niecy.
Also featured in the Instagram post was a throwback video when the pair received their marriage license. How sweet!
We are happy to see the newlyweds continuing to let their love do the talking.
(Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Turner)
