Niecy Nash Celebrates 30 Days Of Marriage To Jessica Betts With PDA And A Message To Naysayers

Weeks after solidifying their love with an intimate Beverly Hills wedding, Niecy Nash and singer-songwriter Jessica Betts are happily celebrating their 30-day anniversary!

A post shared by Niecy Nash (@niecynash1) on Sep 19, 2020 at 2:42pm PDT

“Thirty days married,” the Claws actress gushed in an Instagram video posted on Tuesday (September 29). “How you feel about it?”

In admiration of her significant other, Jessica proudly responded, “I feel good.”

While celebrating their relationship milestone, the couple decided to send a message to those who have not been supportive of their surprise union.

See how two Niecy called out the naysayers before showing their unwavering affection.