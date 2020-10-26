LeBron James To Produce Documentary On The Tulsa Race Massacre with CNN

LeBron James is continuing to use his power for good. The NBA icon’s company Springhill Entertainment is producing a documentary on the 1919 Tulsa, Oklahoma race massacree.

According to Variety, SpringHill is teaming with CNN on the project. Titled Dreamland: The Rise and Fall of Black Wall Street, the film is already in production.

Jamal Henderson, SpringHill’s chief content officer, said in a statement to Variety, “At SpringHill, we embody empowerment and focus on shining a light on stories that are the fabric of American history We cannot move forward until we acknowledge our past and this is about honoring a prosperous, booming Black community, one of many, that was brought to an end because of hate.”



Henderson also added, “With the lack of historic journalism around ‘Black Wall Street’ and the Tulsa Massacre of 1921, we are honored to be partnered with CNN, which has a long-standing record of credible and groundbreaking journalism. We are bringing this documentary together with a diverse crew, including local Tulsans, and making it our mission to uplift voices and people while creating impactful content.”

On May 31, 1921, the Greenwood District of Tulsa, Oklahoma was destroyed by the most destructive race massacre the country has ever experienced. Violence broke out after angry mobs of whites called for the lynching of 19-year-old Dick Rowland after he was wrongly accused of assaulting a white elevator attendant Sarah Page.

The Greenwood District was home to the wealthiest African-American community in the United States often referred to as the “Black Wall Street.” During the two days of violence, the Greenwood District was burned to the ground, leaving more than 10,000 homeless and countless others out of work. Despite being outnumbered by whites ten to one, on June 1, the National Guard was called in to disarm the crowds of Blacks and several witnesses reported aerial bombs being dropped on sections of Greenwood.



There have been two excavations in the past 12 months to get an accurate death toll. The Associated Press says approximately 300 people were killed.