Oklahoma Schools Add The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre To Its Curriculum

On Wednesday (February 19), Oklahoma leaders announced that the midwestern state will be moving forward with including the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre in its history curriculum for all of its schools.

On May 31, 1921, a 17-year-old white girl accused a Black teenager of assault in downtown Tulsa. The result was nothing short of sheet domestic terrorism as a white mob, estimated at 10,000 people, descended on the Greenwood District, an affluent Black neighborhood in Tulsa also known as Black Wall Stre and burned it to the ground.

As a result, hundreds of African-Americans were killed with countless more unaccounted for.



CNN reports, State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said in a news conference that Oklahoma’s education department will be releasing a curriculum framework in April to bolster efforts and add "extra support and resources" when teaching about the massacre.

"What we want to ensure is that ... we are teaching in a grade-appropriate level those facts that have not been taught in a way they should have been taught in Oklahoma," she said. "This is ... our history and we should know it."

The curriculum will begin this fall with students from elementary through high school learning about the race massacre, which was recently highlighted in the popular HBO series Watchmen.