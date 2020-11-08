Kaavia Turns 2! Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Celebrate Daughter With Special Tribute

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Kaavia James is all smiles after turning 2 years old!
The daughter of her famous parents Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade celebrated their baby girl on Saturday (Nov. 7) with a sweet Instagram slideshow. Their beautiful baby girl was welcomed via surrogate in 2018.
“The light of our lives. The spark to our joy in dark times. The giggler of farts. The eater of alllll the food. The dancer to the jams. The smart, funny, adventurous, cutie that gave us a different kind of purpose. We ♥️ you sooooo much,” Union wrote on her Instagram. “Happy Birthday babygirl. #ShadyBabyTurns2.”
Wade delivered similar sentiments for his precious daughter who shares the same birthday as his mother!
“November 7th was always a special day in my life because it’s my Mothers birthday but now it’s times that special,” he wrote. “Happy 2nd Birthday to my BOSS Kavia James aka Shady baby aka 2020 Meme Mood. Thank you for providing laughter and joy to our lives and so many other families!"
Happy Birthday!
