Kaavia Turns 2! Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Celebrate Daughter With Special Tribute

Kaavia James is all smiles after turning 2 years old!

The daughter of her famous parents Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade celebrated their baby girl on Saturday (Nov. 7) with a sweet Instagram slideshow. Their beautiful baby girl was welcomed via surrogate in 2018.

“The light of our lives. The spark to our joy in dark times. The giggler of farts. The eater of alllll the food. The dancer to the jams. The smart, funny, adventurous, cutie that gave us a different kind of purpose. We ♥️ you sooooo much,” Union wrote on her Instagram. “Happy Birthday babygirl. #ShadyBabyTurns2.”



RELATED: Shady Baby Strikes Again!: Gabrielle Union Tries Out A New Hairstyle On Baby Kaavia James And Her Reaction Has Us In Shambles