Here's How You Can Listen To Blue Ivy Carter Narrating ‘Hair Love’ For Free

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
Blue Ivy Carter may only be eight years old but that’s not stopping her from being a boss.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s daughter has been tapped to narrate the audiobook version of Matthew Cherry’s Oscar-winning animated short film Hair Love.
On November 10, Cherry tweeted out an audio snippet of Blue Ivy reading the title of his work, as well as the cover artwork.
https://t.co/MSZxGSkZJn pic.twitter.com/wQ8gWl30Oy— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) November 9, 2020
In addition, Cherry revealed anyone can listen to the book for free by visiting the digital library service. See below:
RELATED: ‘Hair Love’ Director Matthew A. Cherry Predicted He Would Win An Oscar Years Ago
Cherry and producer Karen Rupert Toliver won an Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film for the incredible project, which portrays the touching story of a Black father who learns how to style his young daughter’s hair while his wife is in the hospital.
Hair Love marked only the second time a Black man was awarded an animation Oscar while Toliver became the first Black woman to receive the honor. Kobe Bryant was the first when he won an Oscar for Dear Basketball in 2017.
To hear Blue Ivy narrate the 4-minute story, visit Audible Plus ($14.95/month for subscribers) in the Children's Audiobooks and Literature & Fiction sections.
Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
She lost custody of their daughter Bonnie Bella.
days
COMMENTS