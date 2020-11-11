Trending :

‘Dreamgirls’ Star And Broadway Actor Lawrence Clayton Passes Away At 64

His death follows a two-year fight with glioblastoma cancer.

Published 20 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Lawrence Clayton, a veteran actor who made his Broadway debut as C.C. White in the 1981 film Dreamgirls, has reportedly passed away.

Deadline reports that Clayton died on November 2. His death follows a two-year fight with glioblastoma cancer.

The North Carolina native’s most recent Broadway role was playing Ol’ Mister for the entire run of the 2015 revival of The Color Purple. His other Broadway productions included Bells Are Ringing (2001), It Ain’t Nothin’ But the Blues (1999), The Civil War (1999), a revival of Once Upon a Mattress (1996) and The High Rollers Social and Pleasure Club (1992). Over the years he performed in several off-Broadway shows — including, most recently, Damn Yankees in 2017 — and toured with shows including Les Misérables and Jesus Christ Superstar.

Clayton was also featured in numerous TV series, including a turn as Pray Tell’s (Billy Porter) stepfather in a 2019 episode of the FX series Pose. He also had guest spots on shows like Elementary, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Homeland and The Big C.

Lawrence Clayton is survived by his wife, Linda and son, Matthew.

See an Instagram tribute post about Clayton made by former co-worker Benjamin Magunson blow.

View this post on Instagram

Completely heartbroken to hear of the passing of Lawrence Clayton last week. Another great one taken from us long before his time. We performed together when he was playing Jean Valjean on the National Tour of Les Miserables, and his generosity of spirit was palpable when we first met. He was always humble and a great listener. Night after night, when I gave him back those candlesticks, the look of forgiveness and redemption always moved me. His eyes, his heart, his humor, his voice. What a talent. You shone, and you shone bright. I miss you, Lawrence. Rest In Peace. “Bring him home, bring him peace” . . . . . #lawrenceclayton #lesmiserables #jeanvaljean #rip #actorslife #broadwayblack #youarebroadwayblack #bringhimhome

A post shared by Benjamin Magnuson (@benjaminmagnuson) on

(Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images)

