Usher Shares First Photo Of Newborn Daughter Sovereign

Usher is giving his fans a lot more info about his newborn baby daughter, Sovereign.

On Wednesday (November 11), the singer joined Ellen DeGeneres to speak about his little one and revealed she was born early.

"She came out early," he told DeGeneres during a virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "She was scheduled to be a Scorpio but decided she had a different plan. Libras, you know, they kinda have their minds made up what they wanna do."

Usher continued: "It's funny because the umbilical cord was wrapped around her wrists. So she's pulling the thing, like, 'Pull me outta here, it's time to go!.’”