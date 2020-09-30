Usher And His Girlfriend Welcome New Baby

"We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond," Usher wrote Wednesday on Instagram, sharing a photo of the baby’s hand. "'Isn't She Lovely' by Stevie Wonder on repeat ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ."

Usher is welcoming in another brand new bundle of joy. The singer and his girlfriend Jenn Giocoechea are announcing their first child together and revealed via Instagram that their newborn is a baby girl they named Sovereign Bo Raymond .

PEOPLE confirms the birth took place on Thursday, September 24 in Los Angeles.

Sovereign Bo joins her big brothers Naviyd Ely, 11, and Usher V (a.k.a. Cinco), 12, who are Usher's two sons with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster.

A source told PEOPLE that "Usher and Jenn are overjoyed, and so is the whole family, including Sovereign's big brothers. Everyone is so happy and excited."

During a recent Summer Concert Series appearance on Good Morning America on Sept. 4, the eight-time Grammy-winning R&B crooner shared that he will launch a residency in Las Vegas in 2021. Tickets went on sale on Sept. 10, 2020 although the first show isn’t until July 16, 2021.

The artist told Rolling Stone that he’s creating a “fully immersive” show for long-time fans and new audiences. “Since I was 21 years old, I’ve really anticipated getting to go to Vegas and play the shows the way that they did in the early days,” he said. “The vibe of Las Vegas is everything on steroids — the best clubs, the best shows, the best food, all of it. To finally be able to get this opportunity, to share myself and also to share my history with my audience, I can’t wait for it.”

Looks like Usher has a lot to celebrate these days. Congratulations are in order as fans wait to see more adorable pictures of baby Sovereign.