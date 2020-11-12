‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Reveals New Midseason Trailer And Its Return Date

A new trailer released by Starz is giving fans a glimpse of what the next five episodes of the hit Power spinoff series, Power Book II: Ghost, will look like.

The clip also announces the midseason return date —Sunday, December 6 at 8 p.m. EST— for the remainder of season 1.

The next few episodes of the spinoff will air on Starz in the U.S. and Canada. It will also air on the Starzplay international streaming service for fans in Europe, Latin America, and Japan.

One angle that the trailer reveals is that there is tension between the two women in Tariq St. Patrick’s life. The advance video shows Tariq working alongside Mary J Blige's character Monet as his mother, Tasha (who is played by Naturi Naughton) faces trial over Ghost's murder.

RELATED: ‘Power’ Spin-off With Tariq And Tasha Drops In September

That said, there's tension between Monet and Tasha: "If you hurt what's mine, I swear to God I will find a way to hurt what's yours," says Tasha.

If you missed the first five episodes of season 1, don’t worry. Starz is slated to air a Power Book marathon to catch fans up starting at 2:45 p.m. EST on December 6.

So far, Power Book II: Ghost has drawn strong viewership. Deadline reports that during its premiere week in September, the series recorded 8.4 million multi-platform viewers, making it the most-watched new series premiere on Starz.

Watch the trailer for the second half of season 1 of Power Book II: Ghost below.