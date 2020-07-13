‘Power’ Spin-off With Tariq And Tasha Drops In September

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
With the final season of Starz’s Power wrapping up earlier this year the highly anticipated spin-off is headed to the small screen this September.
In the latest adrenaline-filled trailer, Power Book II: Ghost picks up on the wild storylines surrounding Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) and Tasha (Naturi Naughton) after Ghost (Omari Hardwick) is killed.
Naughton shared a clip on her Instagram on July 12 of what is to come in the new head-spinning series.
“It’s about to go down!!! #PowerBook2 #TariqAndTasha #MotherAndSonDuo #FreeTash #powerneverends,” she captioned in her post.
Executive produced by the series creator Courtney Kemp and Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson, Power Book II: Ghost will also star Cliff ‘Method Man’ Smith and Mary J. Blige. In addition to Power Book II: Ghost, other chapters for the spin-off include: Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Influence, and Power Book V: Force.
Get your popcorn ready!
Watch the official teaser below:
(Photo by Shannon Finney/WireImage and Michael Kovac/Getty Images for STARZ)
