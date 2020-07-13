‘Power’ Spin-off With Tariq And Tasha Drops In September

With the final season of Starz’s Power wrapping up earlier this year the highly anticipated spin-off is headed to the small screen this September.

In the latest adrenaline-filled trailer, Power Book II: Ghost picks up on the wild storylines surrounding Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) and Tasha (Naturi Naughton) after Ghost (Omari Hardwick) is killed.

Naughton shared a clip on her Instagram on July 12 of what is to come in the new head-spinning series.

“It’s about to go down!!! #PowerBook2 #TariqAndTasha #MotherAndSonDuo #FreeTash #powerneverends,” she captioned in her post.