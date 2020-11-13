Jeezy Discusses The Terrifying Moments That Lead Up To Jeannie Mai Needing Emergency Surgery

Jeannie Mai is currently recovering after emergency surgery for a rare condition called epiglottitis, which causes swelling and blocks air to the lungs. Jeezy opened up to her co-hosts on The Real about the events leading up to the procedure.

"She began to get sick,” Jeezy said on the episode that first aired on November 12. “She had some problems with her throat, and we took her to the doctor and they gave her a shot of steroids and everything was good. It happened again, and I just started to notice she was having problems breathing."

At the time, Mai, 41, was on Dancing With the Stars but had to quit after she woke up one morning and couldn't breathe, "I grabbed her immediately, took her to the emergency room. They found something, but they didn't know. The doctor immediately looked at her and told her, 'You're done with Dancing With The Stars. You're done. This is life-threatening. If you don't get it fixed right now, you could possibly lose your life.'”

Jeezy continued, "She's a fighter. Right after the surgery, she was trying to figure out how to get back on that show."

When leaving Dancing With the Stars, Mai said in a video, "I found out that I have a throat abscess, where my tonsils and my throat had gotten so infected that it started permeating to the rest of the areas behind my neck and my ears that I had to get emergency surgery, which is why I'm here now.”

Thankfully, the surgery went great and she is recovering. However, if she would have waited one more day, she could have lost her life.

See Jeezy on The Real in the video below: