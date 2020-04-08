Ring Details! You’ll Never Believe How Much Jeezy Reportedly Spent On Jeannie Mai’s Giant Diamond Ring

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Jeannie Mai and Jeezy are ready to take their relationship to the next level! For those who may not have heard, the pair announced their engagement on Monday (April 6) with an adorable couple’s selfie displaying their undying love— and gorgeous diamond ring.
Of course, we needed all the details on the stunning rock! After doing a little research we soon discovered the reported price tag of the massive bling photographed by People. Let’s just say, Jeezy didn’t skimp on expressing his love for his award-winning talk show fiancée.
According to many jewelry experts, the predicted value of the ring is at least $150,000.
Olivia Landau, the CEO of The Clear Cut told E! News, "Her ring looks like a gorgeous 4-5ct Marquise cut diamond set in a thicker pave diamond setting featuring a tiny emerald in her band.”
What a conversation piece! This may explain part of The Real co-host’s excitement when she posted this touching photo on Instagram showing her hand-in-hand on the beach with her rapper bae.
“I want nothing more than to spend the rest of my life loving you...YES [ring emoji],” Jeannie captioned the photo on Monday. "Thank you, everyone, for celebrating this journey with us. We are praying love over everyone from here.”
According to PEOPLE, the rapper proposed to Jeannie on March 27 during a special date night at his home in Los Angeles. While Jeezy originally planned to pop the question this month on a previously planned trip to Vietnam, due to the travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus outbreak, he had to change his plans.
“Jeannie and Jay were set for a trip to Vietnam this April. What Jeannie didn’t know is that Jay was planning to propose,” Jeannie’s rep told the media outlet. “Instead, Jay decided to bring Vietnam to Jeannie with a surprise quarantine date night in his home filled with Vietnamese food and decor.”
How romantic! Congratulations to the couple, who has reportedly been quietly dating since November 2018.
(Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for rag & bone )
