Ring Details! You’ll Never Believe How Much Jeezy Reportedly Spent On Jeannie Mai’s Giant Diamond Ring

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy are ready to take their relationship to the next level! For those who may not have heard, the pair announced their engagement on Monday (April 6) with an adorable couple’s selfie displaying their undying love— and gorgeous diamond ring.

Of course, we needed all the details on the stunning rock! After doing a little research we soon discovered the reported price tag of the massive bling photographed by People. Let’s just say, Jeezy didn’t skimp on expressing his love for his award-winning talk show fiancée.

According to many jewelry experts, the predicted value of the ring is at least $150,000.

Olivia Landau, the CEO of The Clear Cut told E! News, "Her ring looks like a gorgeous 4-5ct Marquise cut diamond set in a thicker pave diamond setting featuring a tiny emerald in her band.”

What a conversation piece! This may explain part of The Real co-host’s excitement when she posted this touching photo on Instagram showing her hand-in-hand on the beach with her rapper bae.