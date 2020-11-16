Comedian Sinbad Recovering From Stroke

Comedian Sinbad is recovering from a recent stroke after the family of the 64-year-old issued out a statement on Monday morning (Nov. 16) confirming that he is beginning his road to recovery.

“Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations,” his family said according to Variety. “We are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon. Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time.’ Thank you.”

RELATED: Sinbad Slams Justin Timberlake For His ‘Hypocritical’ Prince Tribute In Epic Rant

Additional details surrounding the popular comedian and actor’s health have not been revealed.

Sinbad first rose to fame after appearing in several HBO comedy specials in the early 90s before starring in “The Sinbad Show” on Fox from 1993-94. He also played the beloved Coach Walter Oakes on “A Different World.”

Sinbad recently co-starred in the Fox series “Rel,” which ran from 2018-2019.