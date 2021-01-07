‘Police Academy’ Star Marion Ramsey Dead At 73

Marion Ramsey, known for her acting in Police Academy films and on the Broadway stage in 1978’s Eubie!, reportedly died on Thursday at her home in Los Angeles. She was 73.

Variety confirmed the news with Ramsey’s manager Roger Paul. The outlet reports that she had recently fallen ill, however her cause of death is currently unknown.

Ramsey was well-known for her role as Officer Laverne Hooks in the Police Academy films. Her career began though in 1964 when she appeared in Hello Dolly!.

On Broadway, the actor acted in Miss Moffat, Eubie!, and on screen she was involved in the ABC variety show Keep On Truckin' and held a regular role on Cos.

Ramsey’s acting career stretched all the way into the 2010s as she reunited with fellow Police Academy cast member Steve Guttenberg for 2015’s Lavalantula and 2016’s 2 Lava 2 Lantula.

Marion Ramsey was also an HIV and AIDS awareness advocate throughout her life. She is survived by her three brothers.