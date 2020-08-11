‘Sanford And Son’ Actor Raymond Allen Passes Away At 91

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Raymond Allen, an actor who had a recurring role as Uncle Woody in the NBC sitcom Sanford and Son has reportedly passed away. He was 91.
According to TMZ, he was housed in a California long-term facility when he was found unresponsive on Monday morning (August 10). EMTs subsequently attempted to revive him, however it was to no avail.
Allen’s family says he died as a result of respiratory issues not related to COVID-19. His daughter, Ta Ronce Allen confirmed the passing in a Facebook post.
'Sanford and Son' Actor Raymond Allen Dead at 91 https://t.co/w4CqIQ9Dmx— TMZ (@TMZ) August 11, 2020
“What a day this [has] been. I am so surrounded by love from friends and family. This has been one of the hardest days of my life I lost my father Raymond Allen and my cousin Deborah Doll [Allen’s niece]. They are now both being held by the wings of angels,” she said in the post.
Allen also had recurring roles on 70s television, including Ned the Wino on Good Times and mechanic Merle the Earl on Starsky and Hutch. He also made guest appearances on The Jeffersons, What’s Happening and The Love Boat.
Allen has reportedly been battling health issues for years and was admitted to a health care facility in 2016 where he battled pneumonia.
Raymond Allen is survived by Ta Ronce and another daughter, Brenda, according to Variety.
Photo: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
