‘Sanford And Son’ Actor Raymond Allen Passes Away At 91

Raymond Allen, an actor who had a recurring role as Uncle Woody in the NBC sitcom Sanford and Son has reportedly passed away. He was 91.

According to TMZ, he was housed in a California long-term facility when he was found unresponsive on Monday morning (August 10). EMTs subsequently attempted to revive him, however it was to no avail.

Allen’s family says he died as a result of respiratory issues not related to COVID-19. His daughter, Ta Ronce Allen confirmed the passing in a Facebook post.